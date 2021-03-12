Raydiant purchases management and motivation platform Hoopla

Mar. 12, 2021 9:00 AM ETBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
  • Raydiant, a digital signage startup, said it's purchasing Hoopla, a performance management and motivation platform.
  • The acquisition is the first "major milestone" in Raydiant's 2021 growth strategy.
  • "The addition of Hoopla enhances our ability to better serve the growing needs of all of our customers -- in the office, working remotely, and for our brick-and-mortar customers that have asked for back-office solutions," Raydiant CEO Bobby Marhamat said in a statement.
  • The acquisition is Raydiant’s first following last month’s closing of its $13m series A funding round, which including some funding from actor Mark Wahlberg. The new capital will be used to further invest in product development and expand Raydiant's go-to-market team.
  • Founded in April 2017, Raydiant is backed by notable investors, including Bloomberg Beta, Lerer Hippeau, Transmedia Capital, 8VC, Atomic Ventures, and Ron Conway.
