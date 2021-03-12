Gores Technology Partners II prices $400M initial offering

Mar. 12, 2021 9:01 AM ETBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Gores Technology Partners II (GTPB) prices its initial public offering of 40M units at a price of $10.00 per unit.
  • Units will be listed on the Nasdaq and trade under the ticker symbol “GTPBU” beginning March 12, 2021.
  • Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-fifth of one warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share at a price of $11.50 per share.
  • Underwriters' option to purchase up to an additional 6M units
  • It is a a blank check company sponsored by an affiliate of The Gores Group and formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
