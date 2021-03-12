Lab-grown meat firm MeaTech 3D's stock falls as much as 24% as investors spit out its IPO (update)

Mar. 12, 2021 9:03 AM ETMeaTech 3D Ltd. (MITC)MITCBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Lab-grown meat firm MeaTech 3D (MITC) sank as much as 23.8% in its first trading day following a U.S. IPO as investors found the Israeli start-up’s stock less than appetizing.
  • MeaTech fell to as low as $7.85 in early Nasdaq trading, way down from its $10.30 initial public offering. Shares beefed up some later in the session, but closed at $10 a share, down 2.9% lower on the day.
  • MeaTech had a mixed IPO that saw it sell more American Depositary Shares than expected, but at a weak $10.30-a-share price.
  • On one hand, the company sold 2.4M ADSs, well above the 1.7M that it originally offered. However, the company had originally expected to sell shares at $15.10 apiece.
  • Still, the combination of more shares at a lower price meant the IPO raised about $25M, which was MeaTech’s original target.
  • The firm also granted underwriters the option to buy 364,000 additional ADSs for overallotments.
  • Each ADS represents 10 ordinary shares in the company, which already trades on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker “MEAT” and U.S. OTC market as “MTTCF.”
  • MEAT fell 5.8% in Tel Aviv on Thursday ahead of the U.S. IPO, while MTTCF lost 17.2% Friday to close at $1.20. That took the company’s market cap down to about $97.2M.
  • MeaTech is developing three-dimensional printers and the biotechnology and manufacturing processes needed to assemble lab-grown proteins into meat “without the need for animal slaughter,” as per its S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
  • The company also wrote in the filing that unlike rivals who are trying to develop “unstructured” lab-grown meat products like sausages, MeaTech aims to create “high-margin, high-value structured and cultured meat products such as steak.”
