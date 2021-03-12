Tech SPAC Stratim Cloud Acquisition launches $250M IPO

Mar. 12, 2021 9:08 AM ETBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Stratim Cloud Acquisition (SCAQ) prices initial public offering of 25M investment units at $10 each, for the potential capital raise of $250M.
  • The units will start trading today on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "SCAQU", each consisting of one Class A common stock and 0.33 warrant exercisable to purchase second share at $11.50 per share.
  • Underwriters' overallotment option is additional 3.75M units.
  • The special purpose acquisition company, Stratim Cloud Acquisition intends to focus on businesses operating in the technology sector.
  • Shares and warrants will be listed separately as “SCAQ” and “SCAQW,” respectively.
