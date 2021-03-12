SailPoint to acquire ERP Maestro, a governance solution
Mar. 12, 2021 9:14 AM ETSailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SAIL)SAILBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) to acquire ERP Maestro, a SaaS governance, risk and compliance solution.
- With ERP Maestro, the company will unite identity security with ERP Maestro’s Separation-of-Duty controls monitoring for an organization’s most critical applications, like SAP.
- This will provide the integrated approach for effective identity security controls and SoD oversight now required to spot and stop risks posed by potential insider SoD conflicts before they become a crisis of fraud or breach of sensitive data.
- “ERP Maestro’s flexible and extensible approach allows for agile, automated and robust monitoring of an organizations’ most complex business critical systems. Extending identity security to include rich SoD controls monitoring will give SailPoint customers the chance to operate on a least privilege basis, providing only the necessary, appropriate system access and shutting down potential areas of SoD violations,” said Grady Summers, EVP of Products.