Ozop Energy obtains site control for battery storage project
Mar. 12, 2021 9:27 AM ETOzop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OZSC), EDOZSC, EDBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Ozop Energy (OTCPK:OZSC) +15.1% pre-market on news it has executed a 25-year lease on a property to build its first lithium-ion battery storage and power facility.
- The property is located in Brooklyn, N.Y., and is the first of Ozop's 16 proposed facilities to be contracted with Con Edison (NYSE:ED).
- Ozop says it may deploy Tesla's Megapack Batteries for the first location in order to speed production.
- Ozop is valued at more than $500M yet barely has any revenues, Gold Panda writes in a bearish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.