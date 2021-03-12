Canada adds 259K jobs in February as pandemic restrictions ease

Mar. 12, 2021 By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Canada's economy added 259K jobs in February, more than triple the 75K expected, as the country started easing lockdown restrictions, according to Statistics Canada's latest labor force survey.
  • That's the biggest gain since November, when a new set of containment measures were put into place, and almost makes up for the 266K jobs lost in the previous two months.
  • The Canadian dollar rises 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.
  • Unemployment fell 1.2 percentage points to 8.2% in February, the lowest rate since March 2020.
  • The number of long-term unemployed, those who have been looking for work or on temporary layoff for 27 weeks or more, fell by 49K from a record high of 512K in January.
  • Employment rebounded the most in industries that bore the brunt of January losses. Retail trade employment increased by 122K (+6.1%) in February, with restrictions on non-essential retail lifted in many regions.
  • Accommodation and food services industry employment increased by 65K (+7.8%), primarily driven by gains in Ontario and Alberta.
  • February employment increases were concentrated in jobs paying C$17.50 per hour or less.
