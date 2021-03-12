Intercept Pharma upgraded at H.C. Wainwright on recent weakness
- Noting that the shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT +1.0%) have shed about ~30.0% of its value since its recent downgrade in late February, H.C. Wainwright has upgraded the stock to neutral from sell.
- Given an unchanged view in the underlying thesis, the analyst Ed Arce has however slashed the price target by ~16.0% to $25.00 per share indicating only ~1.1% upside to the previous close arguing that the shares have approached the fair value based on the PBC franchise.
- Intercept’s only commercialized product Ocaliva (obeticholic acid or “OCA”) is an approved therapy for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (“PBC”). The farnesoid X receptor (“FXR”) agonist is also undergoing late-stage studies targeting nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (“NASH”).
- With an uncertain tone on a potential approval for OCA in NASH, the analyst observes that the PBC franchise is facing competitive headwinds by at least 2025 and cites among other things the leadership changes as the reason for caution.
- In a series of leadership changes, Intercept recently announced the departure of Chief Financial Officer, Sandip Kapadia leading the company to appoint the current Chief Accounting Officer Rocco as the acting CFO.