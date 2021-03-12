Huntington Ingalls Industries bags $250M U.S. Navy Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance support contract
- Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific’s Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance department selects Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII +2.2%) to provide development, technical, management and engineering services.
- It is one of the 11 companies selected.
- It is indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity task order contract includes a three-year base term with a two-year extension option.
- All potential task orders across the base and option years have a combined value of $250M.
- The company will provide a wide range of technical services in support of NIWC’s ISR systems and activities and corresponding cybersecurity operations, with support based out of San Diego.