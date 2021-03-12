Consumer sentiment rises to highest level in a year
Mar. 12, 2021 10:00 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- University of Michigan March Consumer Sentiment: 83.0 vs. 78.5 expected and 76.8 prior.
- Rises to highest level in a year on increasing number of vaccinations along with President Biden's recently signed $1.9T relief package.
- Current Economic Conditions: 91.5 vs. 86.2 prior.
- Index of Consumer Expectations: 77.5 vs. 70.7 prior.
- The largest monthly gains were concentrated among households in the bottom third of the income distribution as well as those aged 55 or older.
- Overall, the data indicate strong growth in consumer spending for the year ahead, with the largest percentage gains for services, including travel and restaurants, and the smallest increases for vehicles and homes.
- But March's gains weren't spread out equally across all index components.
- "Consumers' judgements about their own financial situation posted no gains in early March, largely due to very small expected gains in household incomes over the next year. In contrast, prospects for the national economy improved significantly," according to the UMich report.