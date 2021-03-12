Good Hemp enters production agreement with Barlean's
- Good Hemp (OTCPK:GHMP) executes production agreement with Barlean's, a producer of healthy oils and other dietary supplements for nearly 30 years.
- Good Hemp has selected this formulation with chiropractors and their patients in mind, and the company hopes to distribute the softgels to a network of chiropractors throughout the US.
- "We are excited to work with Barlean's on our Good Hemp Wellness rollout. After evaluating multiple production facilities, Barlean's experience and success in the oils and supplement manufacturing industry rose to the top, and we believe that our product will be well received by providers across the country." said Chris Chumas, Director.