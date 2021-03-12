Tesla seen being a $3 trillion stock by 2030

Mar. 12, 2021
  • New Street Research posts fundamental research to support the firm's $900 price target on Tesla (TSLA -3.5%) and explain why the EV juggernaut is worth more than the top five OEMs combined.
  • Analyst Pierre Ferragu notes that traditional OEMs will have to challenge Tesla for market share unprofitably, while pure EV players don't have a competitive advantage yet.
  • Ferragu also says that the addressable market for Tesla is over 20M units.
  • "Tesla addresses today the entire premium segment, with high-end and mid-end sedan and SUV models. This is globally a 9m unit market. In addition, Model 3 has clearly demonstrated drivers “trade-up” to the Tesla brand, with 2/3 of buyers trading in non-premium cars, which represents an additional 13m addressable market," he writes.
  • The firm's near-term outlook is for 2M units delivered in 2023 and revenue of ~$90B. As for the bottom line, EPS of $12 is anticipated.
  • New Street expects Tesla's market cap to be in the $2.3T to $3.3T range as 2030 approaches if the company continues to execute. That forecasts builds in gross margin of 27%, EBIT margin of 17% and a price-to-EBIT ratio of 28X.
  • The bullish call on Tesla arrives with some broad optimism that Congress will enact EV legislation sometime this year.
