Aegion jumps 12% on unsolicited acquisition proposal

  • Aegion (AEGN +12.4%) receives an unsolicited non-binding proposal from another party to acquire the company.
  • Previously on February 16, 2021, it had entered into a merger agreement with affiliates of New Mountain Capital for $26.00 per share in cash, or a total enterprise value of approximately $963M.
  • The BOD is evaluating the proposal in consultation with its independent financial and legal advisors, however the BOD has not made any determination as to whether the proposal constitutes or could reasonably be expected to result in a “superior proposal” under the terms of the pending merger agreement.
  • Press Release
