BP pulls out of talks on three Caspian blocks in Kazakhstan
Mar. 12, 2021
- BP (BP +1.1%) reportedly has withdrawn from talks with Kazakhstan's state oil and gas company over the formation of a partnership for exploration and potential development of three blocks in the Caspian Sea.
- "These assets do not fit into BP's new strategy" of focusing on renewables and its existing oil and gas projects, KazMunaiGaz quotes BP as saying.
- The retreat from the fields in the area of the giant Kashagan field was made as high costs made them uneconomic and reflect an industry-wide push to cut breakeven costs.
