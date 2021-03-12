Choice Hotels' extended stay portfolio outperforms industry

  • Choice Hotels International (CHH +0.4%) extended stay portfolio , which includes economy brands WoodSpring Suites and Suburban Extended Stay as well as midscale brands MainStay Suites and Everhome Suites, continues to outperform the industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • In Q4, extended stay portfolio outperforms the industry's RevPAR change by 49% and achieved RevPAR index share gains of 14% versus its local competitors, Y/Y.
  • WoodSpring Suites achieved an average occupancy rate of 72% for 2020, compared to the U.S. hotel industry average of 44%.
  • MainStay Suites captured more than 20% in RevPAR index share gains versus its local competitors.
  • Suburban Extended Stay experienced Y/Y occupancy increases throughout the 2H.
  • "Our extended stay brands are purpose-built for long-term guests, and the demand for long-term rooms in various stay occasions, such as colleges and universities, has increased along with requirements for social distancing," said Anna Scozzafava, VP and GM, extended stay, Choice Hotels.
