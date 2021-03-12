Velodyne downgraded after Berenberg checks suggest market share losses
Mar. 12, 2021 11:40 AM ETVelodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR)VLDRBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- After channel checks gave the firm "pause," Berenberg downgrades Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) from Buy to Hold with a $16 price target.
- Analyst Michael Filatov says the checks with a dozen OEMs, tier 1s, and autonomous driving startups left him "more cautious on VLDR's market share potential."
- The firm continues to "gain new insights" suggesting that Velodyne is losing spinning lidar share and faces stiff competition in directional lidar.
- Berenberg could become buyers again with more visibility to VLDR's Velarray appearing in series production with an OEM like Hyundai.
- The legacy shareholder lockup later this month could add more pressure for VLDR, says the analyst.
- Velodyne shares are down 3.8% to $13.73.
- Earlier today, Velodyne rival Luminar received a bullish upgrade at Northland after announcing a full-stack automotive solution with a Volvo subsidiary.