QEP Resources retraces gains as shareholder THRC supports FANG takeover

Mar. 12, 2021 12:58 PM ETDiamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG)FANGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • QEP Resources (QEP -2.9%) shareholder THRC Holdings says it supports the company's pending acquisition by Diamondback Energy (FANG -1.0%), noting the deal "provides a number of synergies that are hard for us to ignore."
  • THRC, which owns a 5.84% stake in QEP, believes the combined production and decreased leverage created in the transaction would "allow a successful path forward for the combined company."
  • "This is not a trade for us, rather we firmly believe there is long-term value here for the shareholders," Wilks Brothers VP of investments Matt Wilks says in support of FANG's proposal.
  • QEP shares had been rising in recent days after shareholder Glazer Capital came out against the proposed takeover.
