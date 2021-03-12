Impac Mortgage stock drops 24% after Q4 operating earnings plummet
Mar. 12, 2021
- Impac Mortgage Holdings (NYSEMKT:IMH) stock falls 24% after Q4 operating earnings plunged from Q3 as total expenses swelled while revenue was little changed.
- Q4 core EPS of 16 cents falls from 21 cents in Q3 and increased from 8 cents in Q4 2019.
- Q4 total revenue of $20.0M compares with $19.5M in Q3 and $30.4M in the year-ago quarter.
- Q4 total expenses of $19.9M increased from $16.1M in Q3 and declined from $27.4M a year ago; included in that, G&A and other expenses increased to $6.12M, up from $4.83M in the prior quarter and down slightly from $6.28M a year earlier.
- Q4 operating earnings of $74,000 vs. $3.36M in Q3 and $2.99M in Q4 2019.
- Impac's mortgage servicing portfolio fell to $30.5M from $4.9B at Dec. 31, 2019, reflecting the sale of $4.2B in unpaid principal balance of Freddie Mac and GNMA MSRs in Q2 and Q3 of 2020.
- Q4 total originations of $810.0M rose from $418.5M in Q3, but was still less than half of $1.51B in the year-ago quarter. For the year, total originations fell 40% to $2.75B from $4.55B, due to its suspension of lending activities in Q2 2020 due to the pandemic.
- Book value per share of 74 cents at Dec. 31, 2020 sank from $4.90 at Dec. 31, 2019.
