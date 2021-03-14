HealthEquity Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 14, 2021 5:35 PM ETHealthEquity, Inc. (HQY)HQYBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 15th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 (+2.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $185.68M (-7.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HQY has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 4 downward.