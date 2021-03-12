Ovintiv nears $800M Texas shale asset sale - Reuters
Mar. 12, 2021 2:27 PM ETOvintiv Inc. (OVV)OVVBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor18 Comments
- Ovintiv (OVV -1.1%) is in advanced talks with investment firm Pontem Energy Capital to sell its stake in Texas' Eagle Ford shale for more than $800M, with a deal potentially announced as soon as next week, Reuters reports.
- The Eagle Ford stake, which was bought in 2014 for $3.1B from Freeport McMoRan, attracted multiple private equity bidders, according to the report.
- The asset sale would be the latest step taken by the company to reduce debt and gain investor confidence.
- Last month, Ovintiv unveiled changes including a revised plan to cut its debt by ~35% to $4.5B while also selling its Duvernay assets in Alberta.