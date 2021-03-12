Ovintiv nears $800M Texas shale asset sale - Reuters

Mar. 12, 2021 2:27 PM ETOvintiv Inc. (OVV)OVVBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor18 Comments
  • Ovintiv (OVV -1.1%) is in advanced talks with investment firm Pontem Energy Capital to sell its stake in Texas' Eagle Ford shale for more than $800M, with a deal potentially announced as soon as next week, Reuters reports.
  • The Eagle Ford stake, which was bought in 2014 for $3.1B from Freeport McMoRan, attracted multiple private equity bidders, according to the report.
  • The asset sale would be the latest step taken by the company to reduce debt and gain investor confidence.
  • Last month, Ovintiv unveiled changes including a revised plan to cut its debt by ~35% to $4.5B while also selling its Duvernay assets in Alberta.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.