Workhorse stock paring some losses after lawmaker demands USPS turn over vehicle contract

Mar. 12, 2021 3:03 PM ETWorkhorse Group Inc. (WKHS), OSKWKHS, OSKBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor46 Comments
  • Workhorse (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares pared some of there earlier decline, now down 3.7%, after the chairwoman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee demanded the U.S. Postal Service release the contract it awarded to Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) for next-generation vehicles.
  • Representative Carolyn Maloney, a Democrat who chairs the committee that oversees the USPS, said “a thorough review is warranted to ensure the award process is free from undue influence and potential interference," according to a Reuters report.
  • OSK gained 1.9%.
  • Earlier, Workhorse swings lower with USPS wildcard weighed.
  • Recall March 8, House Democrats to push electric vehicle legislation.
