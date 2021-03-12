Dow, S&P, Nasdaq end at highs of the day and up for the week
Mar. 12, 2021 4:06 PM ETDow Jones Industrial Average Index (DJI), COMP.IND, SP500DJI, COMP.IND, SP500, XLRE, XLK, XLCBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor24 Comments
- Late afternoon buying, which kicked into high gear in the last half hour of trading, helped the major averages wrap up near the highs of the day.
- The Dow (DJI) +0.9% led the major averages thanks to big cyclical price moves. Boeing and Goldman accounted for more than 150 points by themselves.
- Tech was under pressure for most of the session, and the Nasdaq (COMP) -0.6% lagged. The S&P (SP500) +0.1% closed just higher.
- All three indexes finished up for the week.
- The Dow led, with a weekly gain of 4.1%. The Nasdaq, despite its see-saw action, gained 3.1% and the S&P wrapped the week up 2.7%.
- The appetite for equities grew late in the day, even as yields stayed near their highs of the day. The 10-year Treasury yield was up 10 basis points to 1.63%.
- Yields rose amid further anticipation of growth following the signing of the stimulus bill and the White House aim to have every adult eligible for vaccination by May 1. A year after the WHO declared a global pandemic, nearly all major market indicators are back at or above pre-pandemic levels.
- "US 10-year note yields leaving behind all other breakouts from six-month ranges except the 1994 experience," tweeted Ben Breitholtz of Arbor Data Science.
- Nine of the 11 S&P sectors finished higher today. But Real Estate (NYSEARCA:XLRE) was the best performer, which usually indicates a non-committal rise.
- Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) and Communications Services (NYSEARCA:XLC) closed down, weighing on index performance.
- Netflix fell, despite a report that it is weighing licensing its content to other outlets, which would bring more revenue but be a major strategy reversal.
- All six megacaps closed down, with Alphabet the weakest.
- Tesla was touted as a possible $3T company, but its board and Elon Musk were also sued for erratic tweets.