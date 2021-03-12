Boeing names new head of 737 MAX program

  • Boeing (NYSE:BA) has named former 737 MAX chief engineer Ed Clark as the new head of the MAX jetliner program, Bloomberg reports, citing an internal memo sent to employees today.
  • Clark becomes the fifth executive to hold the position since 2018.
  • His duties will include running the Renton, Wash., campus where Boeing has manufactured 737s for more than 50 years.
  • Clark previously served as chief mechanic and chief engineer for the single-aisle aircraft family, and he has held leadership roles at Southwest Airlines - the largest 737 operator - and now-defunct Trans World Airlines before joining Boeing in 2006.
  • He replaces Walter Odisho, a former Toyota executive who joined Boeing in 2013 as a VP in charge of manufacturing, safety and quality; Odisho is retiring after taking over the 737 program a year ago.
  • Boeing was today's top gainer on the Dow Jones index after announcing a buyer for 24 737 MAX aircraft with an option to purchase another 60 jets.
