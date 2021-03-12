YPF maintains $2.7B capex plan for 2021 despite debt woes

Mar. 12, 2021 5:51 PM ETYPF Sociedad Anónima (YPF)YPFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • YPF says it will stick with its $2.7B capital spending plan for 2021 despite successfully restructuring only part of its debt last month, with $1.3B of the spending for shale oil and gas production at Vaca Muerta.
  • The plan represents a 73% increase from 2020, when YPF suffered from the drop in international oil prices and weaker demand due to the pandemic.
  • YPF says it expects to drill 180 new wells at Vaca Muerta, the world's fourth largest unconventional oil reserve and the second largest for gas.
  • The company said earlier this month that it reversed the trend of last year's big losses due to the pandemic when it reported Q4 net profit of $539M.
