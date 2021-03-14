BioNTech forming an alliance to boost COVID-19 vaccine supplies: WSJ

  • BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), the partner of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in COVID-19 vaccine development has enlisted as many as 13 companies in forming a new manufacturing alliance aimed at accelerating the deliveries of its messenger-RNA based COVID-19 shot, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • BioNTech, which has commercial rights to supply Germany, China, and Turkey while Pfizer covers the rest of the world, has said that the new partnership could help the duo to achieve a target of two billion doses of vaccine deliveries for this year.
  • The negotiations for the new alliance that includes European pharma giants and some of Pfizer’s rivals such as Novartis (NYSE:NVS), Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAF), and Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) were coordinated with its U.S. partner, a BioNTech spokeswoman has said.
  • Next month the German firm plans to commission a new manufacturing facility capable of producing 750 million doses a year, mainly for Europe.
  • But the output will not be enough Sierk Poetting, BioNTech’s chief operating officer has noted as the reason to bring in new partners across the supply chain.
  • The alliance is expected to handle about half of the global production of active ingredient supply for the vaccine, including 20% of the fill and finish process of each dose, according to Mr. Poetting.
  • The BioNTech-Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine contains messenger RNA packaged in microscopic droplets of fat called lipid nanoparticles.
  • While Merck and Evonik Industries AG supply the lipids, Austria’s Polymun Scientific Immunbiologische Forschung GmbH, Canada’s Acuitas Therapeutics Inc., and Germany’s Dermapharm Holding SE are assisting with the formulation.
  • While negotiations are ongoing with Novartis, German company Rentschler Biopharma SE is already onboard for the initial step where mRNA is produced, purified, concentrated, and then filtered.
  • Delpharm SAS, Siegfried AG (OTC:SGFEF), Baxter Oncology GmbH, Novartis, Dermapharm (OTC:DMPHF), and Sanofi will be involved in the final step known as finish and fill.
  • BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin told Bloomberg in a recent interview, that the two companies are targeting three billion doses of vaccine deliveries in 2022.
