Stock futures start week on right foot, inflation concerns linger
Mar. 15, 2021 6:04 AM ETSPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), DIA, QQQBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Futures contracts linked to the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq are all starting the week up 0.4% as the debate over whether a $1.9T stimulus bill will trigger a serious pickup in inflation continues to play out in the markets. Bond yields are turning lower for now, with the 10-year Treasury yield down 2 bps to 1.61%, suggesting a positive start to the week for equities, especially the hard-hit tech sector. A wide rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations in the U.S. is also helping stoke a bullish sentiment.
- "Most market participants and policy-makers have been surprised by the speed of the recovery. On our estimates, the U.S. economy will reach pre-COVID-19 output levels by the current quarter," said Chetan Ahya, global head of economics at Morgan Stanley in New York. "Fiscal policy is doing much more than fill the output hole. Transfers to households have already exceeded the income lost in the recession. As reopening gathers pace, the labor market is poised for a sharp rebound."
- Past estimates suggest part of the coming $1,400 in direct stimulus payments could find its way into the stock market, though this time around, it's joined with some concerns. Rising inflation expectations could prompt the Fed to signal it will start raising rates sooner when it announces its latest economic projections at the end of FOMC meeting on Wednesday.
- "Following the fiscal stimulus packages it is inevitable that Fed GDP forecasts will be revised up, and some FOMC members might think rates will have to move higher sooner than they anticipated last December," wrote economists at ANZ. "The Fed is aiming for higher inflation which means higher interest rates. I think the market has misread the Fed in thinking about yield curve control," added Steven Ricchiuto, chief U.S. economist for Mizuho.