Beam Therapeutics names drug development expert as medical chief

Mar. 15, 2021 7:07 AM ETBeam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM)BEAMBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) appointed drug development expert Amy Simon, M.D. as its chief medical officer.
  • With 20+ years of clinical experience, she has served in roles as a physician-scientist in academia and the biotechnology industry.
  • "We have made significant progress advancing our lead base editing programs through research, preclinical and now IND-enabling studies, with our first IND application for our lead candidate, BEAM-101 slated for the second half of this year. Amy’s translational and clinical development expertise will be invaluable as we prepare for our next phase as a clinical-stage company," CEO John Evans commented.
  • Most recently, she served as VP, Clinical Development at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.
  • Beam reported Q4 results today.
