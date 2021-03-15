Beam Therapeutics names drug development expert as medical chief
- Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) appointed drug development expert Amy Simon, M.D. as its chief medical officer.
- With 20+ years of clinical experience, she has served in roles as a physician-scientist in academia and the biotechnology industry.
- "We have made significant progress advancing our lead base editing programs through research, preclinical and now IND-enabling studies, with our first IND application for our lead candidate, BEAM-101 slated for the second half of this year. Amy’s translational and clinical development expertise will be invaluable as we prepare for our next phase as a clinical-stage company," CEO John Evans commented.
- Most recently, she served as VP, Clinical Development at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.
- Beam reported Q4 results today.