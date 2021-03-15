JetBlue rallies after lifting Q1 guidance

  • JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) expects revenue to decline between 61% and 64% during Q1 vs. a prior range of -65% to -70%. Although booking trends remain choppy, the airline says it has experienced an improvement in bookings by leisure and visiting friends and relatives customers in recent weeks.
  • The company's flown capacity for the quarter is expected to decrease approximately 41% compared to last year, compared JBLU's previous planning assumption of a decrease of at least 40%. JetBlue plans to continue to manage and align capacity with demand on a rolling basis.
  • JetBlue now expects EBITDA for Q1 to range between -$490M to -$540M, better than the prior planning assumption range of -$525M to -$625M.
  • SEC Form 8-K
  • Shares of JetBlue are up 2.76% premarket to $21.00.
  • JetBlue was on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week.
