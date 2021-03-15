Lilly’s Alzheimer's data fail to impress Wall Street; Savara climbs on Oppenheimer initiation in pre-market analyst action
- Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) has lost ~4.8% in the pre-market after the company’s full Phase 2 data for donanemab in early stage of Alzheimer's disease failed to impress the Wall Street analysts.
- Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), the developer of much anticipated Alzheimer’s therapy, aducanumab has added ~0.7%. The FDA recently extended the review period for the experimental therapy with a PDUFA action date of June 7, 2021.
- JPMorgan analyst Cory Kasimov sees the probability of donanemab winning an accelerated filing as less likely while Citi analyst Andrew Baum notes that the mid-stage data readout has failed to meet the investor expectations.
- Regardless of Biogen’s aducanumab chances of an FDA approval, Baum predicts a ‘zero’ chance of approval for donanemab citing the weekend’s data readout.
- Goldman Sachs maintains a buy rating on the stock arguing that donanemab has demonstrated some activity. “The strength of the signal might be debated, ”the analyst wrote citing the commentary in the New England Journal of Medicine.
- Meanwhile, Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) has climbed 14.7% in the pre-market after Oppenheimer initiated its coverage with an outperform rating. The price target of $4.00 per share implies a premium of ~154.8% to Friday’s close. A recent equity offering by Savara led to a sharp pullback in company shares.
- Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) has added ~5.8% in the premarket as HC Wainwright upgrades the stock to buy from neutral noting improved liquidity and better clarity on the future development of sulopenem in uncomplicated urinary tract infections.
- With an action date of July 25, 2021, the FDA recently accepted the company’s marketing application for the treatment.
- 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) is trading lower in the premarket despite the coverage initiation at Evercore ISI with an outperform rating. The price target of $48.00 per share indicates ~11.1% upside to the previous close. 1Life faced allegations of unfair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines recently.
- Needham has initiated I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) with a buy rating and the price target of ~$75.00 per share indicates ~36.3% upside to the previous close. In early February, maintaining the outperform rating, Cantor Fitzgerald upped the stock’s price target more than a third citing upcoming catalysts.
- Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) is up ~3.2% in the premarket after Oppenheimer initiated the coverage with a perform rating. Trevena failed to meet the consensus estimates for revenue and earnings in recent Q4 2020 financial results.
- Yet, Seeking Alpha contributor Damien Robbins predicted a catalyst-filled Q1 in a bullish thesis for the stock.