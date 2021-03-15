Tencent sheds most of fintech valuation after pullback on regulatory concerns
Mar. 15, 2021 7:39 AM ETTencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY)TCEHY, TCTZFBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor14 Comments
- Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY],OTCPK:TCTZF) shares fell 4.4% on Friday and dropped over 4% during Monday trading in Hong Kong, finishing up the day down 3.5%.
- The over $60B pullback has essentially wiped out the value of its fintech and payments business, which Bernstein puts at a $105-120B valuation.
- Last week, Bloomberg sources said Chinese regulators were focusing on Tencent after cracking down on Jack Ma's Ant Group. Tencent could also be forced to restructure its financial and insurance units into a holding company for tighter regulatory scrutiny.