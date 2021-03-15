Synchrony credit card delinquency rate falls, charge-off rises in February

Mar. 15, 2021 7:47 AM ETSynchrony Financial (SYF)SYFBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) credit card delinquency rate falls to 3.1% in February from 3.2% in January and from 4.5% in February 2020.
  • Adjusted net charge-off rate is 4.0%, up from 3.1% in January and down from 5.3% in February 2020.
  • The results still reflect COVID-19 forbearances; generally, those accounts receiving forbearance relief did not advance to the next delinquency cycle, including eventually to charge-off, in the same timeframe that would have occurred had the forbearance relief not been granted.
  • Previously: Synchrony Financial card metrics continue on stable track in January (Feb. 16)
