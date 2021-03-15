Blackstone, Starwood to buy Extended Stay America for $6B
Mar. 15, 2021 Extended Stay America, Inc. (STAY), BX By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) and Starwood Capital Group to acquire Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) in $6B deal, reports the WSJ.
- The deal is said to be the largest sale in the hotel sector during the Covid-19 period and represents 23% premium to the weighted average of company’s shares traded past 30 days.
- Through this acquisition, the two firms would acquire the 567 properties owned by Extended Stay.
- “Corporate America is going to be a heavy investor in capital spending and this business is going to benefit from that,” said Tyler Henritze, Blackstone’s head of acquisitions for the Americas.
- The deal is expected to close later this year, if approved by shareholders.
- STAY shares up ~17.4% premarket and grew ~156% over the past year.