Blackstone, Starwood to buy Extended Stay America for $6B

  • Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) and Starwood Capital Group to acquire Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) in $6B deal, reports the WSJ.
  • The deal is said to be the largest sale in the hotel sector during the Covid-19 period and represents 23% premium to the weighted average of company’s shares traded past 30 days.
  • Through this acquisition, the two firms would acquire the 567 properties owned by Extended Stay.
  • “Corporate America is going to be a heavy investor in capital spending and this business is going to benefit from that,” said Tyler Henritze, Blackstone’s head of acquisitions for the Americas.
  • The deal is expected to close later this year, if approved by shareholders.
  • STAY shares up ~17.4% premarket and grew ~156% over the past year.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.