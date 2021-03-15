Village Farms International trades higher after inclusion into TSX Composite index
- Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) will be added to Canada's benchmark S&P/TSX Composite index beginning March 22.
- Inclusion in the S&P/TSX Composite Index can potentially broaden participation in a Company's investor base by enabling investment from index funds and similar investment vehicles.
- Michael DeGiglio, CEO, VFF: "..we look forward to the increased exposure, broader range of potential investors and enhanced liquidity that inclusion in the S&P/TSX Composite Index can provide, as we execute on our strategy to continue to drive long-term value for our shareholders."
- Shares +2.5% premarket.
