Village Farms International trades higher after inclusion into TSX Composite index

  • Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) will be added to Canada's benchmark S&P/TSX Composite index beginning March 22.
  • Inclusion in the S&P/TSX Composite Index can potentially broaden participation in a Company's investor base by enabling investment from index funds and similar investment vehicles.
  • Michael DeGiglio, CEO, VFF: "..we look forward to the increased exposure, broader range of potential investors and enhanced liquidity that inclusion in the S&P/TSX Composite Index can provide, as we execute on our strategy to continue to drive long-term value for our shareholders."
  • Shares +2.5% premarket.
  • Press Release
