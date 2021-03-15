Rubius Therapeutics falls on initial data for RTX-240 in solid tumors
Mar. 15, 2021
- Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) has reversed early gains in premarket hours after the company reported initial data from its ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of RTX-240 in patients with advanced solid tumors. The stock is trading ~14.1% lower currently.
- “We believe these data provide clinical validation of our RED PLATFORM® and de-risk our oncology pipeline of Red Cell Therapeutics,” commented Pablo J. Cagnoni, CEO of Rubius.
- The company says that the initial data support its view of engineering red blood cells in cancer patients with the refractory disease to mimic their human immune system and stimulate adaptive and innate immunity to elicit clinical responses.
- At the time of data cutoff on February 28, five dose cohorts had completed in the solid tumor trial with 16 patients evaluable for safety (primary outcome measure) and 15 evaluable for efficacy (secondary outcome measure).
- Initial efficacy data from a patient with metastatic anal cancer whose disease had progressed on anti-PD-L1 therapy suggested a 54% reduction in the target lesions at the 1e8 dose administered every 4 weeks.
- While no treatment-related Grade 3/4 adverse events were reported, the most common treatment-related grade 1/2 adverse events were fatigue (n=4), chills, nausea, decreased appetite, and arthralgias which were recorded in three patients each.
- Five patients reported 10 immune-related adverse events.
- The company expects to present additional data from the RTX-240 solid tumor Phase 1 clinical trial and submit an investigational new drug application by year-end.
- Despite a contraction of net loss, Rubius fell sharply following its Q4 2020 results.