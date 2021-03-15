Torchlight trades in red on business combination timing
Mar. 15, 2021 7:57 AM ET
- Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) trades 10.8% down after announcing that it is continuing to work towards the completion of the regulatory requirements necessary to close the earlier announced business combination with Metamaterial.
- The company expects to hold the special meeting within the next 30 to 60 days, and expects the closing of the arrangement to occur in 2Q21.
- Recently, Metamaterial's security holders approved the special resolution relating to the arrangement at Metamaterial's annual general and special meeting.
