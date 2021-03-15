New Jersey Resources hikes FY 2021 net financial earnings guidance
Mar. 15, 2021 8:07 AM ETNew Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR)NJRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) says it raised its guidance for full year net financial earnings to $1.85-$1.95/share from its previous outlook for $1.55-$1.65/share.
- The company cites better than expected results at its Energy Services unit, as widespread cold across the U.S. led to unusually high demand for natural gas during FQ2.
- The company says its Leaf River natural gas storage facility located in Mississippi also performed well.
