New Jersey Resources hikes FY 2021 net financial earnings guidance

Mar. 15, 2021 8:07 AM ETNew Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR)NJRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) says it raised its guidance for full year net financial earnings to $1.85-$1.95/share from its previous outlook for $1.55-$1.65/share.
  • The company cites better than expected results at its Energy Services unit, as widespread cold across the U.S. led to unusually high demand for natural gas during FQ2.
  • The company says its Leaf River natural gas storage facility located in Mississippi also performed well.
  • New Jersey Resources failed to generate enough cash to cover its dividend in its latest quarter, Power Hedge writes in a neutral analysis published on Seeking Alpha.
