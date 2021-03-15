Agenus shares rise after Q4 results, pipeline update
Mar. 15, 2021
- Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) shares rise nearly 5% premarket after the company posted fourth-quarter results that beat Wall Street estimates, helped partly by upfront license fee gained from recent transactions.
- The company posted fourth-quarter revenue of $31.26M, that beat analysts' estimates by $15.03M.
- Net loss for the quarter was $38M, or $0.20/share compared to a net loss of $31M, or $0.22/share last year.
- Fiscal year end 2020 cash balance was $100M as compared to $62M at the end of 2019.
- Agenus called 2020 a "pivotal year" for the company and said that it expects 2021 to be even more impactful, with the expected completion of its balstilimab monotherapy BLA filing in the first half of the year.
- The company also highlighted that a Phase 2 trial in colorectal cancer has been initiated, with registrational trials targeted to commence in 2021.
