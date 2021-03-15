Burlington Stores tapped to see margin expansion
Mar. 15, 2021 8:12 AM ETBurlington Stores, Inc. (BURL)BURLBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Morgan Stanley boosts its bullish view on Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) after meeting with management.
- The firm sees upside to its $360 price target as part of its Bull Case on Burlington.
- Analyst Kimberly Greenberg's bull case on BURL: "1) We forecast 2021 gross margin will expand 125 bps to 43.0% from 41.8% reported in 2019. Covid-19 accelerated optimization of comp store inventory, which fell 31% at the end of 4Q20 on a 2-year basis; 2) Home, beauty, and ladies’ apparel category expansion could drive $300+ in revenue on a per selling square foot basis by 2024, improving opex leverage by 150 bps despite incremental merchant organization investments; 3) Our work suggests the accelerated opening of smaller format stores could lower BURL's lease expense ratio by 100+ bps medium-term compared to 7.9% reported in 2019."
- Shares of Burlington Stores are down 1.77% premarket to $306.00 vs. the 52-week trading range of $105.67 to $311.85.