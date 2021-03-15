Ocuphire shares surge 37% on positive Nyxol data in reversal of mydriasis
Mar. 15, 2021 8:14 AM ETOcuphire Pharma, Inc. (OCUP)OCUPBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) jumps 37% premarket after announcing positive top line results in the MIRA-2 Phase 3 registration trial investigating Nyxol for reversal of pharmacologically induced mydriasis (dilation of pupil for eye exams).
- MIRA-2 trial met its primary endpoint with 49% of subjects treated with Nyxol returning to ≤ 0.2 mm of their baseline pupil diameter at 90 minutes compared to 7% of subjects treated with placebo (p <0.0001).
- Nyxol showed a statistically significant improvement on multiple secondary endpoints as well, demonstrating its ability to more rapidly return pupil diameter back to normal baselines over multiple timepoints, breadth of iris colors, and dilating agents.
- Nyxol treated subjects had mean pupil diameters that were 1 to 2.5 mm smaller than placebo treated subjects at all timepoints from 1 to 6 hours post-dosing.
- Nyxol was well-tolerated with no serious adverse events or withdrawals and demonstrated a favorable safety profile.
- Building on positive results, the company plans to initiate a second Phase 3 trial (MIRA-3) in H2. A U.S. NDA is expected to be submitted in early 2023.
- Full results from the MIRA-2 will be presented at an upcoming industry conference - 2021 ASCRS Annual Meeting July 23–27 in Las Vegas, Nevada.