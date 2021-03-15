China reportedly asks Alibaba to divest media assets like Weibo
Mar. 15, 2021 8:22 AM ETAlibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)BABABy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor72 Comments
- The Chinese government has asked Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) to develop a plan to divest its media assets on concerns about the tech giant's scope, according to Wall Street Journal sources.
- Key Alibaba media businesses include the Weibo social networking platform, the South China Morning Post publication, and several other popular Chinese digital and print news publications.
- Officials also reviewed Alibaba's entertainment businesses but have yet to determine a divestment is necessary in that area.
- Alibaba shares are down 1.7% pre-market to $227.88.
- Last week, WSJ sources said Chinese regulators could hit Alibaba with a record antitrust fine but would take an overall softer hand with teh company if it steps away from former chairman and Ant Group head Jack Ma.