China reportedly asks Alibaba to divest media assets like Weibo

  • The Chinese government has asked Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) to develop a plan to divest its media assets on concerns about the tech giant's scope, according to Wall Street Journal sources.
  • Key Alibaba media businesses include the Weibo social networking platform, the South China Morning Post publication, and several other popular Chinese digital and print news publications.
  • Officials also reviewed Alibaba's entertainment businesses but have yet to determine a divestment is necessary in that area.
  • Alibaba shares are down 1.7% pre-market to $227.88.
  • Last week, WSJ sources said Chinese regulators could hit Alibaba with a record antitrust fine but would take an overall softer hand with teh company if it steps away from former chairman and Ant Group head Jack Ma.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.