Tellurian repays 2019 term loan in full; shares rally
Mar. 15, 2021 8:22 AM ETTellurian Inc. (TELL)TELLBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor40 Comments
- Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) +5% pre-market after saying it fully repaid its 2019 term loan after making a voluntary $38M prepayment using cash on hand.
- As a result of the prepayment, Tellurian lowered its outstanding debt balance to $21M, which it says it plans to pay off in the coming months from upstream generated cash flows and cash on hand.
- Last month, the company made a voluntary $43M principal prepayment on its 2018 term loan using cash on hand.
- Tellurian has enormous potential, but no orders to get financing in place for the FID on its LNG export facilities development, James Hanshaw writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.