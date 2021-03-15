TerrAscend and PharmHouse to settle and terminate offtake agreement

Mar. 15, 2021 8:27 AM ETTerrAscend Corp. (TRSSF)TRSSFBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • TerrAscend (OTCQX:TRSSF) announced that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice approved a settlement agreement between its subsidiary TerrAscend Canada and PharmHouse for an offtake agreement dated Oct. 25, 2018.
  • Post the original agreement, PharmHouse was required to sell to TerrAscend Canada, cannabis from 20% of its licensed dedicated flowering space in Leamington, Ontario under a supply agreement with mutual obligations.
  • Settlement agreement provides that TerrAscend make a one-time purchase of a specific quantity of cannabis that was grown under the offtake agreement for a set price per gram, and for a one-time cash payment to PharmHouse for full and final satisfaction of any claims or obligations between the company and PharmHouse.
  • Both payments are immaterial to TerrAscend and it plans to monetize the purchased cannabis.
