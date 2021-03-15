Altimmune shares rise 11% as COVID-19 vaccine prevents infection, reduces virus replication
- Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) jumps 11% premarket after announcing additional preclinical data for its single dose intranasal COVID-19 vaccine candidate, AdCOVID.
- The data obtained from the K18-hACE2 transgenic mouse model, show that AdCOVID provided 100% protection against SARS-CoV-2 virus.
- All animals that received AdCOVID survived and had no observed weight loss.
- Initial immunogenicity analysis showed mean antibody levels of about 1 mg/mL, suggesting that the serum IgG antibody response against the spike protein was robust, similar to what was reported in prior announcements.
- In previous study, serum IgG and respiratory mucosal IgA titers in AdCOVID-treated mice were maintained for at least 6 months and that memory B cells specific for spike antigen were found in the lymph nodes when assessed 5.5 months post-vaccination.
- In a separate study, a single intranasal dose of AdCOVID resulted in a >1000-fold reduction in replicating virus in the nasal cavity and respiratory tract.
- Also, AdCOVID is expected to have extended stability at room temperature that would allow for cold chain-free shipment of the vaccine.
- Altimmune recently started a Phase 1 trial of AdCOVID and anticipates having a data readout in Q2.
- ALT shares have rallied more than 400% over the past year, currently trading at $18.75.