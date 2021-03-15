Gladstone Land acquires California-based cooling and storage facilities
Mar. 15, 2021 8:33 AM ETGladstone Land Corporation (LAND)LANDBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) acquired ~108K sq.ft. of various cold storage and supporting facilities in Stockton, California.
- For the same, Gladstone Land entered into a 10-year lease agreement with the seller, who is its existing tenant.
- "We are also expecting another strong year from an operational standpoint. We have several additional farms that were purchased at the end of 2020 that had little impact on last year's financial results. In addition, we have more farms scheduled to pay participation rents later in 2021. We are hopeful that these additional participation rents, along with the higher margins achieved on our recent acquisitions, will allow us to further grow our adj. FFO," president & CEO David Gladstone commented.