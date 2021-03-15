Pure Storage gets Strong Buy rating as Raymond James praises cash flow
Mar. 15, 2021 8:34 AM ETPure Storage, Inc. (PSTG)PSTGBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Noting that "you cannot pro forma cash," Raymond James upgrades Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) from Outperform to Strong Buy and sticks with a $30 price target, implying an over 30% upside.
- The firm attributes the recent share pressure to "the value rotation from growth" rather than a change in fundamentals.
- Pure Storage generated nearly $100M of FCF in CY20, and Raymond James forecasts nearly $200M over the next two years. The cash generation "makes it stand-out within the growth crowd."
- Pure Storage shares are up 4.2% pre-market to $23.35.
- Last week, Pure Storage was upgraded at Deutsche Bank on the strong demand environment.