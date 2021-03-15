Goldman finds U.S. fiscal support isn't the global outlier it seems: At the Open
Mar. 15, 2021 9:04 AM ET By: Kim Khan, SA News Editor
- Direct stimulus checks are arriving in the U.S. as part of the latest $1.9T stimulus and COVID relief package.
- Since COVID was declared a pandemic and global lockdowns started, U.S. "fiscal policy has eased sharply via a succession of large discretionary packages with the American Rescue Plan Act taking the total of the Phase 1-5 packages to over $5 trillion," Goldman Sachs says. "In Europe, we expect disbursement of roughly $900 billion Next Generation EU funds to member states to start in Q2, and the UK recently announced an expansionary budget roughly equivalent to $90 billion."
- The U.S. seems, on the surface, to be much more aggressive in providing fiscal support than other advanced economies. But Goldman economists Jan Hatzius and Sid Bhushan argue that standard budgetary measures don't provide a clear answer as they "understate the important role of existing programs and automatic stabilizers in economies with sizable social welfare systems, such as Europe."
- Their alternative is to look at the change in the overall budget deficit relative to the change in the out put gap, scaled by GDP and compared with the pre-pandemic level.
- It is "clear that the US is not alone in providing large amounts of fiscal support, as Canada, Japan, and Australia look broadly similar and the UK is not that far behind."
- "That support should help generate a strong economic recovery in the near term, although it could also result in a more negative fiscal impulse in subsequent years (assuming deficits will need to normalize eventually). The EU is not as far behind the US as other measures such as the cyclically adjusted deficit or a tally of discretionary packages would suggest. Nevertheless, the level of support does look lower, especially in Spain. Along with the slower vaccination start, this could weigh on the early part of the European recovery."
- Stock index futures are mixed ahead of the open as inflation concerns linger. The S&P (SPX) (NYSEARCA:SPY), and Nasdaq (NDX:IND) (NASDAQ:QQQ) futures are down slightly, with Dow (INDU) (NYSEARCA:DIA) futures edging up.
- A year after the WHO declared a pandemic major market indicators are mostly higher than they were in March 2020.