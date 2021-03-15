Unity gets bullish Goldman initiation for long growth runway
Mar. 15, 2021 8:49 AM ETUnity Software Inc. (U)UBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor9 Comments
- "We believe Unity (NYSE:U) and its engine for creating real-time content is driving a structural shift in the way that video games are created," says Goldman Sachs analyst Christopher Merwin, initiating coverage with a Buy rating and $126 price target.
- Merwin notes that Unity has lowered the barriers to entry for game development, making its engine available to a wide range of creators at relatively low prices.
- The analyst says "the recent news around IDFA headwinds and group multiple contraction provide an attractive entry point for U shares."
- Merwin notes that Unity remains in the early stages of expanding into non-gaming verticals, which paves a long growth runway.
- Unity shares are up 1.2% pre-market to $106.92.
- Last week, Unity announced the acquisition of AR company VisualLive, which serves the architecture, engineering, and construction industries.