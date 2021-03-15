Blackstone hires former hedge fund manager to launch new growth strategy
Mar. 15, 2021 8:49 AM ETBlackstone Inc. (BX)BXBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Blackstone (NYSE:BX) hires former hedge fund manager Scott Bommer as chief investment officer of its new Horizon platform that targets "strong absolute returns by investing in and forming strategic partnerships with high-performing investment managers."
- In other words, the world's biggest investor in hedge funds is building its hedge-fund business to bolster returns for clients.
- The platform will use a thematic approach to profit from secular growth trends globally, Blackstone said.
- Bommer will also support Blackstone Alternative Asset Management's existing investment teams in areas including asset allocation, risk management, stake/seeding investing, and other initiatives.
- He was founder of SAB Capital Management, where he served as CEO and worked for 17 years from 1999 to 2105. He joins Blackstone after managing his family office where he focused on late-stage growth investing.
- Before SAB, Bommer worked as a portfolio manager at Siegler, Collery & Co., an associate at McKinsey & Co., and an analyst at Goldman Sachs.
- Earlier, Blackstone announced that it formed a joint venture with Starwood Capital Group to acquire Extended Stay America for $6B.
- Blackstone stock rises 1.5% in premarket trading.