Southwest Airlines higher after improved forecast
Mar. 15, 2021 9:00 AM ETSouthwest Airlines Co. (LUV)LUVBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) estimates its average core cash burn will be approximately $14M per day in Q1 vs. a prior forecast of $15M per day. The airline points to improving operating revenue trends that more than offset higher fuel prices.
- March operating revenue is expected to fall 15% to 20% vs. a prior view of -20% to -30%. The load factor for March is expected to be 65% to 70%.
- Southwest says it has recently experienced an increase in bookings farther out in the booking curve, but currently has limited visibility to bookings beyond May. LUV says it continues to experience an improvement in leisure passenger bookings with beach and other nature-inspired destinations continuing to outperform other regions
- SEC Form 8-K
- Southwest is up 1.77% in premarket trading.
- JetBlue also lifted Q1 guidance today.