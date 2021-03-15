iQIYI, Clover Films announce collaboration for four upcoming film productions
Mar. 15, 2021 9:01 AM ETiQIYI, Inc. (IQ)IQBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) has collaborated with Clover Films to co-produce four upcoming movies for the first time.
- Clover Films will be handling international distribution rights for the slate of movies while iQIYI will be handling distribution for the movies in China.
- The four movies, to be shot primarily in Mandarin, will be helmed respectively by prominent Singapore directors Kelvin Tong, Melvin Mak, Ong Kuo Sin & Tay Ping Hui.
- "We are excited to be partnering with iQIYI on this excellent slate of movies by four sterling Singapore filmmakers and aim to produce movies that would connect to audiences in the China and Southeast Asian markets and this requires great support from iQIYI and our four directors." says Mr Lim Teck, Managing Director of Clover Films.